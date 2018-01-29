Law enforcement shortages create hiring challenges statewide

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Across our state, law enforcement agencies are facing a shortage of officers, and it’s putting many local communities in the East in a crunch to fill open positions.

Being a law enforcement officer is hard work and that coupled with increased negativity around the position is making it difficult to recruit. Just ask Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland.

He is now teaching a Basic Law Enforcement Training night class at James Sprunt Community College in the hopes that students who pass will work locally in Duplin County.

“Hopefully, we will see them here working in their local communities,” he said. “I know the sheriff’s office currently is looking for officers and we stay in contact with them quite a bit.”

Chief Southerland is looking to hire another officer. And in Wallace, Police Chief James Crayton is too. But he says the post-Ferguson era has made the job of recruiting much harder.

“Since Ferguson, the perception of law enforcement is not good and I think a lot of people are really questioning why they would want to get into that line of work,” he said.

To counteract the drawbacks to the job like long hours and dangerous working conditions, Chief Crayton has updated working areas for his officers.

His department also pays near the state average: more than $36,000 starting salary.

“I’m letting them get involved in policy-making in some of those decisions like what uniforms to wear and what new programs to bring to the police department,” Chief Crayton said. “It’s important involving them in the day-to-day decision making.”

But it’s not just about being able to hire officers; the other problem is larger cities who recruit them away.

“We can’t pay and compete with larger departments,” Chief Southerland said. “Those of us in smaller agencies are training grounds where officers can come, get a few years of experience and then apply to an agency that’s a little larger and offers a little more pay.”

Training for the position requires passing the state exam and to do that nearly 600 hours of training in the BLET class, which runs from February to July. Students will take the state exam in August. A second BLET class is expected to be held this fall at JSCC.