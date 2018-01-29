Jones County deputies search Trenton area for escaped inmate

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An inmate is on the loose after escaping from the Jones County Detention Center Sunday night.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 27-year-old Keithier “Keke” Moore.

Moore was last seen in an orange and white striped jump suit and no shoes.

She has short black hair, brown eyes and is about five foot two inches tall.

Moore was being held while awaiting trial for six counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of possession of a counterfeit instrument.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office said they do not believe Moore is dangerous and believe she may still be in the Trenton area.

Anyone who has seen Moore or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 559-6118.

