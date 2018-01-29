Havelock police: Two men arrested on drug charges

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The Havelock Police Department announced Monday two men have been on drug charges.

Since October 2017, the Havelock Police Department has been working with Cherry Point NCIS, Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the Morehead City Police Department regarding the possession and illegal sale of controlled substances.

Derek Christopher Hines, 64, of Havelock was arrested last week on six counts of trafficking heroin or opium, as well as a number of other drug charges.

Solomon Jones, 62, of Maysville was arrested in December on four counts of trafficking opium or heroin and one count of maintaining a vehicle for selling controlled substances.

Hines was given a $3 million bond, and Jones was given a $750,000 bond.