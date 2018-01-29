First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain today may cause flash flooding

SUMMARY: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today as heavy rain across the area could produce some flooding. The system will depart later today setting us up with a possible rain/snow mix tomorrow with no accumulation. Click on the video for complete details.

THIS MORNING: Rain showers continue with a few showers being heavy at times. This could result in localized flooding in some places. Patchy fog may develop as well. Temperatures are warm, in the lower to mid 50s and it is breezy with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: The heavy rain will move out by late morning, leaving behind cloudy skies and scattered light showers for the afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the lower 50s for the day with winds kicking up this afternoon, out of the northeast at 10 to 20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies takes us into the overnight with lows in the lower to mid 30s. Will remain breezy at times, winds out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph. There may be a brief rain/snow mix pass through.

A LOOK AHEAD: After the low pressure retreats on Monday afternoon, the return flow from the low could bring limited amounts of moisture back into the area. When this occurs, a colder air mass will be in places and this could result in a few snow showers or a rain/snow mix late Monday night into the morning hours on Tuesday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 53 ° F precip: 100% 51 ° F precip: 100% 50 ° F precip: 100% 50 ° F precip: 80% 50 ° F precip: 60% 49 ° F precip: 50% 49 ° F precip: 40% 49 ° F precip: 40% 48 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 60% 46 ° F precip: 60% 45 ° F precip: 50% 43 ° F precip: 50% 42 ° F precip: 40% 41 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 39 ° F precip: 20% 38 ° F precip: 20% 38 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 37 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 20% 34 ° F precip: 10% 34 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 40 ° F precip: 0% 41 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 44 ° F precip: 0% 43 ° F precip: 0% 42 ° F precip: 0% 38 ° F precip: 0% 36 ° F precip: 0% 35 ° F precip: 0% 33 ° F precip: 0% 32 ° F precip: 0% 30 ° F precip: 0% 29 ° F precip: 0% 28 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 26 ° F precip: 0% 25 ° F precip: 0% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast