Deputies: Sneads Ferry couple charged with child rape, recording sex act

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — A husband and wife in Sneads Ferry were arrested Saturday on child pornography and child rape charges.

Matthew and Diane Maynard, both 34 years old, each face two counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of statutory rape of a child by an adult.

Onslow County deputies were called to a residence on Old Folkstone Road Saturday due to a report of child pornography.

Deputies determined the couple was involved with sex acts with minors and recorded the act at least one time, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit is continuing to investigate and more charges are expected.

The children were removed from the home and are in the care of the Department of Social Services.

The couple was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond each.

Their first appearances in court took place Monday.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s