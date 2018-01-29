Deputies: Convicted felon accidentally shoots self with shotgun

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) — A convicted felon was arrested after he accidentally shot himself with a sawed-off shotgun, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jerry Wayne Spencer Jr., 30, was charged with possessing a firearm while a convicted felon, as well as another charge related to his possession of a weapon.

On December 8, law enforcement responded to a shots-fired call on Winery Road in Sneads Ferry.

Deputies said Spencer had been shot in the lower neck and shoulder area, and he was taken to Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said Spencer accidentally shot himself with a sawed-off single barrel 20-gauge shotgun, which they recovered from the scene.

Spencer was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

