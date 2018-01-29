Deputies: 3 arrested after fake $50 bill spent at Waffle House

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three people have been arrested after a counterfeit $50 bill was spent at an Onslow County Waffle House.

Jim Bembridge, 34, of Kinston; Jessica Baker, 21, of Kinston and Marcus Watkins, 29, of Nashville all face counterfeiting charges.

The Onlsow County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Waffle House on Richlands Highway on January 18 in connection to the fake bill.

Video footage showed a woman leaving in a white conversion van driven by a man.

Deputies stopped the vehicle later that night .

The driver was identified as Bembridge, the woman with a counterfeit money as Baker, and Watkins was riding in the van with them, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies searched the van and said they found evidence several other business had also been slipped fake $50 bills.

An investigation by the Detective Division has led to a search warrant being served in Lenoir County and more charges are expected.

Watkin’s bond was set at $175,000, Bembridge’s at $87,500 and Baker’s at $72,000.

Sheriff Miller asks local businesses to be vigilant when receiving cash in larger denominations like $50 or $100 bills and report any suspected counterfeit currency to law enforcement.