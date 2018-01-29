3rd suspect arrested in N Carolina bank robbery, shootout

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A third suspect in a North Carolina bank robbery and shootout with police has been arrested, leaving just one suspect at large.

A release from the Federal Bureau of Investigation says 26-year-old Daquan Pridgen was arrested Sunday afternoon in connection with the Jan. 23 robbery of a Lumberton bank. Police say four men had exchanged gunfire with officers before fleeing.

News outlets report police still are looking for 26-year-old Demetris “Boo Boo” Sean Robinson.

Authorities arrested 29-year-old Jeramie Ross Vaughn and 27-year-old Rashad Donavan Young on Thursday. Both were charged with multiple offenses, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Pridgen was taken to the Columbus County Detention Center.

It’s unclear whether the detained men have lawyers.