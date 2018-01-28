US 70 drawbridge in eastern North Carolina closes for good

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — Cars have rolled over a drawbridge in North Carolina for the last time.

Officials closed the Grayden Paul Bridge in Beaufort that carried U.S. Highway 70 across the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday, just hours after opening a new high-rise bridge nearby.

The 60-year-old drawbridge will be torn down by this summer. Beaufort officials say they plan to make the land around the bridge into a new park.

The $66 million project also includes a new road that will allow U.S. 70 to bypass downtown Beaufort.

Less than a dozen drawbridges remain in coastal North Carolina.