One dead, two injured, in Lenoir Co. crash

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday evening in Lenoir County.

According to Trooper Tyler Potter, the accident happened along Pauls Path Rd. just after 6 p.m. Saturday.

39-year-old Johnny Heath lost control of his Chevrolet Cavalier, ran off the road, and eventually into oncoming traffic. Heath clipped an SUV before colliding with another SUV head on.

Heath was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of that SUV were both transported to the hospital. The driver, 60-year-old Douglas Austin, was taken to UNC Lenoir, and the passenger, 61-year-old Janice Austin, was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center at the scene. Janice Austin is now listed in fair condition at Vidant.

The investigation is ongoing, but Potter said he believes speed and alcohol were factors.

The driver of the SUV that was clipped was uninjured.

