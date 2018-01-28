Mustangs blow past Pirates

DALLAS (AP) – Jimmy Whitt scored a career-high 20 points, Jahmal McMurray made four 3-pointers and also scored 20 and SMU beat East Carolina 86-61 on Sunday.

Ethan Chargois added 16 points with three treys and a game-high six rebounds, Ben Emelogu II also had a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 and Shake Milton had 11 as all the SMU starters scored in double figures.

The Mustangs (15-7, 5-4 American) shot 62 percent including 11 of 20 from the arc in winning for the third time in four games.

Isaac Fleming had three 3-pointers and 17 points and Shawn Williams four treys with 14 points for the Pirates (8-12, 2-7), who were without 6-foot-10 senior center Jabari Craig, out with a foot injury after starting all season.

SMU led by double figures from 18:31 of the second half with an 18-6 run giving the Mustangs a 29-point lead with 7:52 remaining.

