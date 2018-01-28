Local gyms still seeing influx of new clients

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The new year brings surges of people into the gym wanting a fresh start, and local gyms say they are still seeing new faces come through the door.

Pro Fitness 24 owner Roy Hopkins says people stagger in until around March.

He says one of the most important things is for people to realize that their fitness journey is a marathon, not a sprint.

It is important for people not to get bogged down with distractions that may keep them from reaching their health goals.

“They don’t understand the process,” Hopkins says. “They think it is a quick fix. They may get discouraged, they may worry about the scale instead of worrying about factors that we teach on like body fat loss and how you fit in your clothes. You just got to have an intrinsic motivation.”

Hopkins says the first three months of the year are their busiest.

They also see a surge right before summer.