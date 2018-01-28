Girl Scouts hope to send 1 million boxes of cookies to military overseas

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The rainy weather did not stop Girl Scouts in the East from getting out Sunday to sell cookies.

The Girl Scouts have a goal this year of shipping a million boxes to troops overseas.

Operation Cookie Drop is aiming to bring the comforting taste of home to military men and women serving our country.

You can donate at any Girl Scout table.

12-year-old Bailey Walters says she has military members in her family and wants to give back.

“I have heard many stories of men and women overseas,” Walters says. “A man actually from my church came and talked to our youth group, and he told us some pretty scary stories. I want to honor them for the service and how they protect us and fight for our freedom.”

Walters says selling cookies teaches her social skills and how to handle money.

Her goal is to sell 2,500 boxes this year to pay for Girl Scout camp.

She says if you buy five boxes, you are entered to win a free years-supply of cookies.

They will be on sale until March 4.