First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain today and tonight

SUMMARY: A cold front will merge with a low pressure system bringing us a decent amount of much needed rain through Monday. Click on the video for complete details.

THIS MORNING: Staying cloudy scattered showers. Temperatures are warm, in the 50s. A light breeze from time to time, out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with rain likely through the day. Highs will make their way into the 60s. Rain totals could be anywhere from 1 inch to 3 inches in some places. Isolated minor flooding is possible.

TONIGHT: Not as warm tonight but still warmer than average, temperatures are in the 40s. Scattered rain continues. Rain could be heavy at times, causing localized minor flooding, Winds should stay light.

A LOOK AHEAD: After the low pressure retreats on Monday afternoon, the return flow from the low could bring limited amounts of moisture back into the area. When this occurs, a colder air mass will be in places and this could result in a few snow showers or a rain/snow mix late Monday night into the morning hours on Tuesday.

 

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

9am
Sun
57° F
precip:
50%
10am
Sun
59° F
precip:
50%
11am
Sun
61° F
precip:
50%
12pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
60%
1pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
70%
2pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
80%
3pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
80%
4pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
80%
5pm
Sun
59° F
precip:
90%
6pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
100%
7pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
100%
8pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
90%
9pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
100%
10pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
100%
11pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
100%
12am
Mon
53° F
precip:
100%
1am
Mon
52° F
precip:
100%
2am
Mon
51° F
precip:
100%
3am
Mon
50° F
precip:
90%
4am
Mon
49° F
precip:
80%
5am
Mon
49° F
precip:
80%
6am
Mon
48° F
precip:
80%
7am
Mon
47° F
precip:
50%
8am
Mon
46° F
precip:
40%
9am
Mon
47° F
precip:
30%
10am
Mon
48° F
precip:
20%
11am
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
12pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
1pm
Mon
50° F
precip:
20%
2pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
3pm
Mon
49° F
precip:
20%
4pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
20%
5pm
Mon
48° F
precip:
20%
6pm
Mon
46° F
precip:
20%
7pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
20%
8pm
Mon
44° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Mon
42° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Mon
41° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Mon
40° F
precip:
20%
12am
Tue
40° F
precip:
20%
1am
Tue
39° F
precip:
20%
2am
Tue
38° F
precip:
20%
3am
Tue
37° F
precip:
20%
4am
Tue
37° F
precip:
20%
5am
Tue
36° F
precip:
10%
6am
Tue
36° F
precip:
10%
7am
Tue
35° F
precip:
20%
8am
Tue
35° F
precip:
20%
