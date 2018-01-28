First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain today and tonight

SUMMARY: A cold front will merge with a low pressure system bringing us a decent amount of much needed rain through Monday. Click on the video for complete details.

THIS MORNING: Staying cloudy scattered showers. Temperatures are warm, in the 50s. A light breeze from time to time, out of the south at 5 to 15 mph.

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with rain likely through the day. Highs will make their way into the 60s. Rain totals could be anywhere from 1 inch to 3 inches in some places. Isolated minor flooding is possible.

TONIGHT: Not as warm tonight but still warmer than average, temperatures are in the 40s. Scattered rain continues. Rain could be heavy at times, causing localized minor flooding, Winds should stay light.

A LOOK AHEAD: After the low pressure retreats on Monday afternoon, the return flow from the low could bring limited amounts of moisture back into the area. When this occurs, a colder air mass will be in places and this could result in a few snow showers or a rain/snow mix late Monday night into the morning hours on Tuesday.

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast 57 ° F precip: 50% 59 ° F precip: 50% 61 ° F precip: 50% 61 ° F precip: 60% 61 ° F precip: 70% 61 ° F precip: 80% 61 ° F precip: 80% 59 ° F precip: 80% 59 ° F precip: 90% 58 ° F precip: 100% 56 ° F precip: 100% 56 ° F precip: 90% 55 ° F precip: 100% 55 ° F precip: 100% 54 ° F precip: 100% 53 ° F precip: 100% 52 ° F precip: 100% 51 ° F precip: 100% 50 ° F precip: 90% 49 ° F precip: 80% 49 ° F precip: 80% 48 ° F precip: 80% 47 ° F precip: 50% 46 ° F precip: 40% 47 ° F precip: 30% 48 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 50 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 49 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 48 ° F precip: 20% 46 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 44 ° F precip: 20% 42 ° F precip: 20% 41 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 40 ° F precip: 20% 39 ° F precip: 20% 38 ° F precip: 20% 37 ° F precip: 20% 37 ° F precip: 20% 36 ° F precip: 10% 36 ° F precip: 10% 35 ° F precip: 20% 35 ° F precip: 20% Inland Forecast Coastal Forecast Day Planner Hourly Forecast