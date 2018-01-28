City of New Bern holds public input meeting for new park

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT)- The City of New Bern Parks and Recreation is holding a public input meeting Monday at the New Bern Mall.

City officials want to know the public’s thoughts on what should be done with 55 acres of land donated last September by the Martin Marietta Quarry Company.

The land gives the city access to over 800 acres of water on the Neuse river.

The land was previously used as a rock quarry by Martin Marietta.

New Berns parks and recreation department wants to bring more people in to New Bern with the opportunity that is on the table.

“As large as this park is, we’re looking for a regional draw,” said City of New Bern Director of Parks and Recreation, “We don’t want to see anything that is already duplicated in our park system. We want to see some unique things for New Bern.”

There is an online survey for anyone who is unable to make it out to the meeting today. For more information on where to find the link.You can visit Newbern.recdesk.com or visit city of New Bern Parks and Recreation face-book page or click here.