City of New Bern holds public input meeting for new park

By Published:

NEW BERN, N.C.(WNCT)- The City of New Bern Parks and Recreation is holding a public input meeting Monday at the New Bern Mall.

City officials want to know the public’s thoughts on what should be done with 55 acres of land donated last September by the Martin Marietta Quarry Company.

The land gives the city access to over 800 acres of water on the Neuse river.

The land was previously used as a rock quarry by Martin Marietta.

New Berns parks and recreation department wants to bring more people in to New Bern with the opportunity that is on the table.

“As large as this park is, we’re looking for a regional draw,” said City of New Bern Director of Parks and Recreation, “We don’t want to see anything that is already duplicated in our park system. We want to see some unique things for New Bern.”

There is an online survey for anyone who is unable to make it out to the meeting today. For more information on where to find the link.You can visit Newbern.recdesk.com or visit city of New Bern Parks and Recreation face-book page or click here.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s