Carteret Co. Schools operating under 2-hour delay Monday

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County School officials have announced there will be a two-hour delay for students on Monday. Staff should report at the normal time if safe to do so.

Officials say their delay is based on information provided to them by the National Weather Service and the county’s emergency services.

Officials said the flash flood warning, morning high tide, and the possibility of 4 to 6 inches of rain overnight will lead to potentially dangerous driving conditions for school buses, parents and students.