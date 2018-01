GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are a series of boxes blessing those in need across the East.

Blessing Boxes are set up outside the Habitat for Humanity locations in Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern and Goldsboro.

The idea is that people can stock them with non-perishable food items, and those in need can go pick the items up.

There are no forms.

People can come and go as they please.

The one in Greenville was stocked Sunday with raisins, rice, cereal, Hamburger Helper and more.