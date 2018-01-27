Uptown Brewing Company draws business to uptown Greenville, one year anniversary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “Happy Birthday Uptown Brewing Company!”

Cheers to Uptown Brewing’s first birthday.

“I’m very thankful that’s it been so successful this first year,” said manager, Donald Dunn.

A brewery that has made and sold around fifteen different types of beer within one year, but that’s not the only accomplishment for the business.

“I think that we’ve enhanced the area,” said Dunn. “We’ve brought in a new area. I think that’s fair to say. And particularly the young millennialS have something to do now.”

Besides bringing great beer it’s brought a new crowd of people energizing the uptown scene.

This afternoon the streets were buzzing with people both in and out of the brewery.

“It attracts a lot of people,” said customer, Erin Thompson. “It’s really nice to see the growth of Greenville. I think there are a lot of changes being made…and it really keeps people here.”

Uptown Brewing drew in a new demographic of all ages to the city, giving those who want a different “scene” a place to go.

“It offers a nicer experience than like your clubs downtown,” said customer, Jordan Koonts.

“I think it’s a little more of an older crowd, more mature crowd,” said customer, Stacy Chester.

“I think it’s mainly the more millennial moment with the craft beer,” said customer, Kyle Gaskins. “And Uptown put their place perfectly on Evans.”

Uptown Brewing adding to the growth of uptown Greenville.

“Our second birthday is like all babies,” said Dunn. “We’ll get bigger and better.”