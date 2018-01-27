Second Carolina Outdoor Expo for Greenville

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT)- People gathered in Greenville today to bring the outdoors… Indoors.

Over one hundred vendors piled into the Greenville convention center for the second Carolina Outdoor Expo.

The expo showcased everything from hunting and fishing to camping and boating here in the east.

“Greenville’s been needing this for a long time and I think it is kind of helping put the spot light on what we have to offer here in Greenville as well as looking at outside vendors,” said Knee-deep Adventures owner, Kelsey Curtis.

“Several companies have come up to us and say that they have somebody that lives 20 miles away from them, but never heard of them and never knew they were there,” said co-producer of Carolina Outdoor Expo, Perry Bagley, “Then when they came to our show and they started doing business with them.”

They have shut down for today, but you can still catch them tomorrow.

The show will run on from 10 a-m to 5 p-m.

 

 

