Pirates top Cincinnati in OT thriller

Cincinnati, Ohio – After 13 lead changes and a game-tying layup from Alex Frazier at the end of regulation, the ECU women’s basketball team (10-10, 3-5) defeated Cincinnati (13-7, 5-2) in an overtime thriller.

The Pirates had five players score in double-figures for the first time since Nov. 17, 2015, versus Alcorn State. Thais Oliveira led the Pirates with 18 points, playing a season-high 40 minutes.

Junior Alex Frazier tallied 16 points and six rebounds in 39 minutes. Freshman Lashonda Monk recorded a career-high 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Salita Greene added 10 points as the fifth player in double-figures.

The Pirates shot a season-high 90.9 percent from the free throw line, converting on 20-of-22 free throws. The purple and gold also recorded a season-low 10 turnovers. The Bearcats were forced into 26 turnovers, which resulted in 27 points for ECU.

The Pirates outscored Cincinnati 11-2 in the five minute overtime period.

Senior guard Ana Owens led the Bearcats with 15 points and seven rebounds. Cincinnati shot 42.2 percent from the field, but only 3-of-19 from the three-point line.

Team Records

ECU (11-10, 3-5), Cincinnati (13-8, 5-3)

Quarterly Scoring

Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th OT Total ECU 12 18 19 19 11 79 Cincinnati 15 15 25 13 2 70

News and Notes

• ECU notched a season-high 90.9 free throw percentage (20-of-22)

• Five Pirates recorded double-figures for the first time since Nov. 17, 2015.

• The Pirates are now 2-2 in overtime games this season

• Cincinnati leads the all-time series 7-2.

• Coach Macy is now 7-2 against the Bearcats.

Up Next

ECU will return home to face off with Wichita State for the first time in program history on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 7 p.m. (EST) in Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.