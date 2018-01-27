Local church fills drivers’ gas tanks for free

By Published:

Greenville, N.C. (WNCT)- A local church gave back to the community today by filling people’s gas tanks for free.

Kimona Christian Center offered drivers the chance to stop by Walmart to fuel up from 8 to 9 am. Drivers were lined up as early as 4am at both Walmart locations in town. The church set a max of filling 125 gas tanks and hit that goal by 8:30 am. Pastors were there to speak and offer prayer for drivers who wished to do so.

Amy Brothers, a member of the church, says the community was more than appreciative of their offering.

“We wanted to provide a hand up to the community. We wanted to make sure we showed Jesus Christ and be the hands and feet of him,” said Amy Brothers with Kimona Christian Center marketing, “and give back to the community, that is what we wanted to do today. That was our goal today.”

Amy said they plan to do this sort of event again in the future.

