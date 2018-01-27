Human trafficking panel brings awareness to the area

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in our area came together today to listen and engage in a panel on human trafficking.

January is national human trafficking awareness month.

Cornerstone Baptist Church in Greenville held the panel with Salvation Army’s “Project Fight”.

“Well human trafficking happens here,” said Erin Blondel, assistant United States attorney, eastern district of North Carolina. “I’ve had cases from this area and it is the type of crime that often slides beneath the surface because people don’t realize that the person they’ve encountered who’s working or working as a prostitute is a victim.”

They say the best way to put an end to trafficking is the community working together.

If you see something, say something. This resource is available 24/7 if you need to speak up, call Polaris Project national hotline at 1-888-373-7888.