First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Saturday, Soggy by Sunday

By Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: High pressure system will keep us dry for now. A strong storm system will affect the area by late weekend. Click on the video for complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies will be mostly clear with temperatures in the 30’s inland to near 40 at the coast.

SATURDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the day with afternoon highs quite comfortable in the 60’s.

SUNDAY: Soaking rain is likely with highs in the 60’s.

 

 

THANK YOU FOR TRUSTING WNCT 9 FIRST ALERT WEATHER! Weather changes quickly.  Your full team of First Alert meteorologists- Jerry Jackson, Dontae Jones, Pierce Legeion, Megan Lindsey and David Sawyer- will keep you updated.

 

To follow us “on the go”, check out these links:
– Follow WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Twitter by CLICKING HERE.
– Connect with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather and join a growing network of friends with WNCT 9 First Alert Weather on Facebook by CLICKING HERE.
– Download our WNCT 9 First Alert Weather app, available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. You can see First Alert VIPIR 9, detailed forecasts, weather maps,  and severe weather alerts.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

8am
Sat
35° F
precip:
0%
9am
Sat
44° F
precip:
0%
10am
Sat
52° F
precip:
0%
11am
Sat
58° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Sat
61° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Sat
62° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Sat
60° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Sat
57° F
precip:
10%
7pm
Sat
55° F
precip:
10%
8pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
20%
9pm
Sat
53° F
precip:
20%
10pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
20%
11pm
Sat
52° F
precip:
20%
12am
Sun
52° F
precip:
20%
1am
Sun
52° F
precip:
30%
2am
Sun
52° F
precip:
40%
3am
Sun
52° F
precip:
30%
4am
Sun
51° F
precip:
50%
5am
Sun
52° F
precip:
50%
6am
Sun
52° F
precip:
50%
7am
Sun
51° F
precip:
40%
8am
Sun
52° F
precip:
50%
9am
Sun
54° F
precip:
50%
10am
Sun
56° F
precip:
70%
11am
Sun
59° F
precip:
80%
12pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
80%
1pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
90%
2pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
100%
3pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
100%
4pm
Sun
62° F
precip:
90%
5pm
Sun
61° F
precip:
90%
6pm
Sun
58° F
precip:
100%
7pm
Sun
56° F
precip:
100%
8pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
100%
9pm
Sun
55° F
precip:
100%
10pm
Sun
54° F
precip:
90%
11pm
Sun
53° F
precip:
100%
12am
Mon
53° F
precip:
90%
1am
Mon
51° F
precip:
90%
2am
Mon
51° F
precip:
70%
3am
Mon
50° F
precip:
70%
4am
Mon
49° F
precip:
70%
5am
Mon
50° F
precip:
60%
Inland Forecast
Inland Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Coastal Forecast
Day Planner
Day Planner
Hourly Forecast
Hourly Forecast

Related Posts

Comments are closed.