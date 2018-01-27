FBI says body found in pond believed to be missing NC boy

LAURINBURG, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The FBI announced Saturday afternoon that they found a body they believe is a missing 4-year-old boy in a pond off Peabridge Road.

Authorities were draining a pond Saturday near the area where Raul Gonzalez Johnson disappeared several days ago from his Scotland County home.

An FBI spokeswoman said in an email that authorities would drain the pond Saturday.

Spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said that the Scotland County Medical Examiner’s Office must still confirm the identity of the body and cause of death.

Lynch also says about 150 people planned to search about 30 sites near the Scotland County home of Johnson, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday.

The FBI announcement came just before a planned news conference at 3 p.m. Lynch said that news conference will now be held later.

Raul was last seen wearing a tiger-striped T-shirt and rocket ship pajama pants. He’s Native American and Hispanic.

Scotland County authorities have said Raul left his home while his grandfather was babysitting him. The home is about 2,000 feet from the South Carolina line.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey has said Raul went to the home of a neighbor, who told him to go home.

