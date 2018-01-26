Shawn Williams emerging in conference play

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – ECU redshirt freshman guard, Shawn Williams has been turning heads since the start of conference play. He was recently named the AAC Rookie of the Week after scoring 22 points against USF and 15 points against Cincinnati in the Pirates last two games. However, it’s just his play on the court that Williams brings to the Pirates.

“The most important asset that he brings to our team is his infectious, upbeat personality,” said interim basketball coach, Michael Perry. “He always smiling, always upbeat and it really effects our entire team.”

Williams started the season a little slow after redshirting last season. But the team was confident that the slow start wouldn’t last because of the effort that Williams puts in between games.

“We knew the shot would come, he works too hard,” said Perry. “He can shoot the basketball, he works too hard on his shooting, it would come around and eventually it did.”

“I’ve been waiting on it,” said Williams. “I’ve been in the gym working on my shot, it’s all coming too me now, I’m ready.”

Since conference play began, Williams is averaging 10.2 points per game and 18 points in the last three games. Williams admits that it has taken him longer to get adjusted to college basketball than he anticipated.

“I have to focus way more last year,” said Williams. “I was paying attention but now I really have to pay attention, I have to key in on everything. I didn’t think it was going to take this long for me to adjust, I mean it’s a lot to learn and I’m a perfectionist so I’m trying to learn everything I can.”

The Pirates will look for a third conference win on Sunday when they travel to take on SMU.