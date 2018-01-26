Onslow County community paramedic goes above and beyond

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County paramedic is going above and beyond to keep his patients in their homes and out of the hospital.

As a member of Onslow County Community Paramedics, Chris Dudley gets the opportunity to help his patients in new and surprising ways.

“We kind of get to see the whole picture,” said Dudley. “And then we get to try to help connect those people with resources that we think may help benefit them.”

One of his patients, Dorothy Morton, was struggling with her health after losing her husband.

“There was really nothing there,” said Morton.

But then she got help from Dudley and his Community Paramedic partner. Now, she says things are better.

“It’s different,” said Morton. “Life’s different.”

The paramedics gave her paint and puzzles to help give her a sense of purpose again. She said it helps.

“It just calms you down and helps you cope with life when there’s really nothing there to cope with,” said Morton.

Now she paints rocks to help brighten other people’s days.

Morton said she’ll never forget what Chris did for her.

“He’ll always be my friend,” she said.

Dorothy is just one of the dozens of patients Chris helps throughout the week, and continues to have a friendship with after.

The Community Paramedics are funded by a grant that gives them the resources to reach out and help those in need in Onslow County.