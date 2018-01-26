Onslow County community paramedic goes above and beyond

By Published: Updated:

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County paramedic is going above and beyond to keep his patients in their homes and out of the hospital.

As a member of Onslow County Community Paramedics, Chris Dudley gets the opportunity to help his patients in new and surprising ways.

“We kind of  get to see the whole picture,” said Dudley. “And then we get to try to help connect those people with resources that we think may help benefit them.”

One of his patients, Dorothy Morton, was struggling with her health after losing her husband.

“There was really nothing there,” said Morton. 

But then she got help from Dudley and his Community Paramedic partner. Now, she says things are better.

“It’s different,” said Morton. “Life’s different.”

The paramedics gave her paint and puzzles to help give her a sense of purpose again. She said it helps.

“It just calms you down and helps you cope with life when there’s really nothing there to cope with,” said Morton.

Now she paints rocks to help brighten other people’s days.

Morton said she’ll never forget what Chris did for her.

“He’ll always be my friend,” she said.

Dorothy is just one of the dozens of patients Chris helps throughout the week, and continues to have a friendship with after.

The Community Paramedics are funded by a grant that gives them the resources to reach out and help those in need in Onslow County.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s