Local students up for Military Child of the Year Award

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)–Special military kids across the nation are making their communities a better place. Six of them from the East are now semi-finalists in the national Military Child of the Year competition.

Each of the semi-finalists from Onslow County has made an impact in their schools, their communities and on their families.

The award recognizes the efforts they’ve made while also dealing with the difficulties of being a military kid. It’s the 10th year of the prestigious award.

One student, Erik Hrudka, was nominated because of his volunteer work outside of the classroom. He worked as a mentor for the Semper Fi Fund Kids’ Camp over the summer, helping kids of ill and injured Marines and Navy crewmen.

“Being a military child and being able to pass down all that I’ve learned and having that role figure in my life would’ve helped a lot,” he said. “So by being there for those kids, I hope that they can take a lot from it as well.”

Over at White Oak High School, freshman Joshua Frawley is another semi-finalist. His dad’s in the Marine Corps, and Frawley volunteers his time handing out gifts to children fighting cancer at Walter Reed.

“Because I know my mom has it and it must be horrible for them to have it themselves and to have their family have to worry about everything,” Frawley said. “And then they have to worry about getting better also on top of the other things.”

There are nearly 100 military kids up for 35 spots as finalists. Those finalists will be announced in February and receive $10,000, a laptop, and other gifts.

The finalists will travel to Washington, D.C. in April where they will be recognized by the senior leaders of each branch.

Other semi-finalists from the East are:

Garrett Davis, 17, Richlands, N.C., Coast Guard

Katelyn Francis, 17, Havelock, N.C., Marine Corps

Victor Ramirez, 17, Jacksonville, N.C., Marine Corps

Kennedy Starkey, 17, Camp Lejeune, N.C., Marine Corps