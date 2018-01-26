Jacksonville police seek help finding runaway teen

WNCT Staff Published:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are looking for a missing 14 year-old-girl and are asking the public for help.

Cheyenne Denise King, 14, was reported missing from her Jacksonville home in the Northwoods area on Thursday.

She is described as a white female, 5’02 tall, 108 pounds, with a light complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair.

She has a piercing in her upper lip and was last seen wearing a black Twenty One Pilot’s hoodie, black jeans, and black shoes with red and blue laces.

If you have information about Cheyenne or her whereabouts, please contact JPD Detective Amanda Smith at 910-938-6409 or asmith@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

