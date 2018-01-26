High school hoops round up: Jan. 26, 2018

It was a busy night on the high school hardwood in Eastern North Carolina. Here are some scores from area teams.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Ayden-Grifton 76, Washington 51
Farmville Central 79, Nash Central 70
Greene Central 59, North Lenoir 53
Havelock 60, White Oak 51
Kinston 74, J.H. Rose 64
Northside Jacksonville 78, Swansboro 26
Parrot Academy 54, Fayetteville Academy 51
South Central 84, Eastern Wayne 49
West Craven 65, South Lenoir 57
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Nash Central 66, Farmville Central 58
Havelock 51, White Oak 50
Kinston 60, J.H. Rose 27
Pamlico County 57, Tarboro 16