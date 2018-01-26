High school hoops round up: Jan. 26, 2018

By Published: Updated:

It was a busy night on the high school hardwood in Eastern North Carolina. Here are some scores from area teams.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Ayden-Grifton 76, Washington 51

Farmville Central 79, Nash Central 70

Greene Central 59, North Lenoir 53

Havelock 60, White Oak 51

Kinston 74, J.H. Rose 64

Northside Jacksonville 78, Swansboro 26

Parrot Academy 54, Fayetteville Academy 51

South Central 84, Eastern Wayne 49

West Craven 65, South Lenoir 57

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Nash Central 66, Farmville Central 58

Havelock 51, White Oak 50

Kinston 60, J.H. Rose 27

Pamlico County 57, Tarboro 16

