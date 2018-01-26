Greenville police looking for man they say took selfies on stolen phone

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are looking for a man they said who took selfies on a stolen cell phone.

The phone was stolen from its owner’s vehicle.

However, Greenville police said the owner’s settings automatically backed up all contacts and pictures in cloud storage.

The man who took the selfies does not own the phone, police said, and the owner of the phone has never met the man.

The pictures were taken after the phone was stolen, police said.

Greenville police posted the photos on Facebook in the home someone will recognize the man.

You can reach Greenville police at 252-329-4300.