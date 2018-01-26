Greenville City Council to hold yearly planning session

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville City Council is set to have a busy weekend. It’s all part of their yearly planning period.

There is going to be a lot of discussion.

The mayor said this is going to set a lot of the direction of where the council wants to go this year.

This is an annual event, where the council brings a moderator in to discuss long and short term goals.

Some of the big topics on the agenda range from economics to infrastructure.

Mayor P.J. Connelly believes Greenville is and can continue to be an economic hub.

With a majority of the council being new, this will also help provide a direction.

“I told them to be willing to have good discussions and come up with some ideas,” said Mayor Connelly. “One of the things we want to focus on this year and it’s been from the get go and it’s ‘Greenville means business.’”

This session will happen on Friday and Saturday.

The planning session is open to the public both days.

Mayor Connelly and the rest of the council encourage the public to give input.

