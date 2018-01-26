Greenville City Council holds annual planning session

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville is holding its yearly planning session Friday evening.

The focus of the session includes infrastructure and economics for the city.

The meetings were started by former Mayor Allen Thomas a few years ago as a way for the council to debate what key issues they would like to focus on during the year.

“We are a new group,” said Mayor P.J. Connelly. “There’s a lot of new council members on the council this year, and I think we need to sit down and think about our priorities so we have a focused idea moving forward, and the city staff understands what we’re trying to do.”

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s