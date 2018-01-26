Greenville City Council holds annual planning session

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The city of Greenville is holding its yearly planning session Friday evening.

The focus of the session includes infrastructure and economics for the city.

The meetings were started by former Mayor Allen Thomas a few years ago as a way for the council to debate what key issues they would like to focus on during the year.

“We are a new group,” said Mayor P.J. Connelly. “There’s a lot of new council members on the council this year, and I think we need to sit down and think about our priorities so we have a focused idea moving forward, and the city staff understands what we’re trying to do.”