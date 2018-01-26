First Alert Forecast: Sunny and seasonably mild to end the work week

SUMMARY: Sunshine and warm temperatures end the work week and start the weekend but much needed rain moves in for Sunday. Click on the video for complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear and winds are light. This allows temperatures to hover in the mid 20s inland and lower 30s along the coast. There is frost on the windshield that you will have to contend with this morning.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Winds are light, out of the east.

TONIGHT: Skies remain clear tonight but thanks to southerly winds, we’re not as cold, mid 30s, inland and upper 40s for the southern coast. Winds should stay light.

THIS WEEKEND: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs in the 60’s. Temps stay warm for Sunday but rain moves into the forecast.

 

 

