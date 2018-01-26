Down Eats: Captain Ratty’s in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a time tested restaurant in downtown New Bern, you may want to head over to Captain Ratty’s.

Owner Tom Ballance took over the place nearly 20 years ago and turned it into a restaurant.

“We choose this type of menu because we thought it would sell good and we try to do fresh food,” Ballance said.

Known for killer steaks and burgers, Captain Ratty’s also offers up some delicious seafood. One of best sellers is the homemade clam chowder.

“Clam juice, chopped sea clams, heavy cream, sautéed bacon and onions,” said chef Richard Waltz, explaining what went into the dish.

“It’s so rich and the rue has made it so thick, and you’ve got all the clams here,” said WNCT’s Josh Birch.

Another big hit — the country boil, complete with onions, potatoes, clams, sausage and shrimp.

The consistently good food is a big draw for regulars at Captain Ratty’s.

“I call it down to earth. It’s just good Eastern North Carolina food,” said Iris Eborn.

“You can’t go to a Captain Ratty’s anywhere else, so I like that it’s local here to New Bern,” said Dustin Hanson.

For more information on Captain Ratty’s, click here.