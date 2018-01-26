DirecTV scam targets Beaufort County residents

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A scam involving DirecTV is targeting Beaufort County residents.

It involves similar tactics used by a Craven County scammer.

The caller tells those who pick up they can get a better deal on a DirecTV bill if they buy an Amazon gift card.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office wants residents to remain alert.

“I would just advise most people to hang up and tell them you’re not interested,” said Lt. Jim Vanlandingham with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. “If you have some sort of actual interest in Direc, write down the details and then google directv’s number yourself and call that number.”

So far, two cases have been reported to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

