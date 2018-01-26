Deputies: Hubert man tosses drugs out window during high-speed chase

STELLA, N.C. (WNCT) — A Hubert man tossed drugs out a car window during a high-speed chase through Carteret and Onslow counties Wednesday, according to the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

William David Haigh, 37, faces charges of felony flee and elude arrest with motor vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, as well as a host of drug charges.

Just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Carteret County narcotics detectives tried to pull over a black 2003 Honda Accord that was traveling on Morristown Road in Stella.

Deputies said Haigh was driving with a suspended license, which led them to try and pull the car over.

Haigh did not stop, and the Sheriff’s Office said he led detectives on a 15-minute chase that ended when he lost control and crashed his car into a ditch in Onslow County.

Haigh threw multiple bags of drugs out the window during the chase, deputies said.

Deputies said Haigh also collided into a detective’s vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Detectives recovered about 33 grams of cocaine, about a gram of methamphetamine, .4 grams of heroin, 3.76 grams of marijuana, eight dosage units of prescription medication and about $4,000 in cash.

No law enforcement officers were injured, but Haigh did suffer minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene.

Haigh remains in the Carteret County Jail.