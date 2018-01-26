Beaufort high rise bridge officially opens

By Published: Updated:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — After four years in construction, the Beaufort high rise bridge will officially be opening this weekend.

The bridge broke ground in April of 2014, but was only just completed.

Beaufort’s Mayor Rett Newton said the changing traffic patterns could impact your weekend drive.

“Travelers are going to see different traffic pattern changes from Friday to Saturday to Sunday,’ said Newton. “So we ask that they be vigilant and drive safely as these traffic changes occur.”

The traffic changes may take some getting used to, but Mayor Newton said it’s for the best.

“While this will be a near-term challenge for us, ultimately Beaufort is going to become a more walkable, bikeable, and livable community,” said Newton.

But opening the new bridge also means closing the old Beaufort drawbridge that was built sixty years ago, which is something residents like John Baker will have to get used to.

“We’re going to miss the drawbridge,” said Baker. “Only because we live on radio island and we like to walk across it to go to Beaufort. Now we’ll have to take a car. but again, just like with everything else, we’ll get used to it.”

The new bridge means greater access to the East, and residents say four years was a long enough wait.

The old drawbridge will be torn down and the cleared area will be used to make a park.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s