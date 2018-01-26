21 charged in ninth round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty-one people have been charged, 17 of which have been arrested, in the ninth round of Operation Spotlight.
The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.
A total of 136 individuals have been charged as part of Operation Spotlight and of those, 90 arrested.
The following suspects face the following charges:
Operation Spotlight Round 9
Lindsay Renee Brand, 36, Newport
Bond: $5,000 secured
Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell schedule II controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.
Devin Isaiah Brimmer, 19 Department of Corrections
*Will be served arrest warrants on a later date.
Two counts sell and deliver marijuana and one count each of felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and felony conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana.
Denise Jo Bychowski, 49, Morehead City
Bond: $50,000 secured
Six counts of maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance, three counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell schedule II controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance.
John Lanier Chapman, 28 Department of Corrections
*Will be served arrest warrants on a later date.
One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule
III controlled substance, sell schedule III controlled substance, deliver schedule III
controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit
controlled substance and sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.
Adam Bryce Cook, 33 Department of Corrections
*Will be served arrest warrants on a later date.
Three counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver
methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a
vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance.
Savannah Paige Fletcher, 24, Beaufort
Bond: $1.5 million secured
Three counts trafficking, opium or heroin, two counts each of simple possession of a
schedule II controlled substance and one count each possession of methamphetamine,
possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, possession of
marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cassie Jean Flowers, 28, Atlantic Beach
Bond: $175,000 secured
Four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver
methamphetamine, three counts of sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine,
maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance and one count each of
possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled
substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV
controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a marijuana.
James Anthony Forbes, 34, Morehead City
Bond: $5,000 secured
One count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, sell
cocaine and deliver cocaine.
William David Haigh, 37, Hubert
Bond: $700,000 secured
Two counts trafficking cocaine and one count each of possession with the intent to
manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell and deliver
cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine,
possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled
substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, sell cocaine, maintaining
a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance, felony flee and elude arrest with motor vehicle,
assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and driving while license revoked.
Derek Christopher Hines, 64, Havelock
Bond: $3 million secured
Six counts trafficking, opium or heroin, and one count each of possession with the intent
to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, manufacture a
schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a
controlled substance.
Solomon Jones, Jr., 62, Maysville
Bond: $750,000 unsecured
Four counts trafficking, opium or heroin, and one count of maintaining a vehicle for the
use or sale of a controlled substance.
David Eugene Lewis, 44, Newport
Bond: $10,000 secured
Two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun,
possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine,
possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and
deliver cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale
of a controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance.
Danny Ray Mathis, 54, Newport
Bond: $65,000 secured
Three counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver
methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a
dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance and two counts of manufacturing
methamphetamine.
Courtney Jeanne Medler, 26, Newport
Bond: $250,000 secured
Two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I
controlled substance, manufacture schedule I controlled substance, sell schedule I
controlled substance, deliver schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for
the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and
deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance
and one count each of conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with
intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, create counterfeit controlled substance and
conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.
Tara Jones Minks, 29, Morehead City
Bond: $10,000 secured
One count of conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin.
Edward Earl Montague, Jr., 24, Newport
Bond: $550,000 secured
Two counts each of trafficking, opium or heroin, simple possession of a schedule II
controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of felony
probation violation and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.
Ronald Earl Montford, Jr., 26 Department of Corrections
*Will be served arrest warrants on a later date.
Two counts sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and one count each
possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled
substance, sell schedule I controlled substance, deliver schedule I controlled substance,
conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to
sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and create a counterfeit controlled
substance.
Donald Francis Reid, Jr., 38, Morehead City
Bond: $50,000 secured
Eight counts sell and deliver cocaine, three counts of possession with the intent to
manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and one count each possession with the intent to
manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of heroin
and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.
Roy William Tabb, III, 66, Indian Beach
Bond: $2 million secured
Four counts trafficking, opium or heroin and one count each of possession with the intent
to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell schedule II
controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to sell or
deliver a schedule II controlled substance.
Drayson Lake Walker, 21, Newport
Bond: $20,000 secured
Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine,
sell cocaine, deliver cocaine and one count each of possession with the intent to
manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, sell schedule IV
controlled substance and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.
David Charles Ward, 53, Newport
Bond: $10,000 secured
One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana,
maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance and possession of
drug paraphernalia.