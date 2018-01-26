21 charged in ninth round of Operation Spotlight

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty-one people have been charged, 17 of which have been arrested, in the ninth round of Operation Spotlight.

The operation is a collaboration between the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Morehead City Police Department and Havelock Police Department to target drug dealers.

A total of 136 individuals have been charged as part of Operation Spotlight and of those, 90 arrested.

The following suspects face the following charges:

Lindsay Renee Brand, 36, Newport

Bond: $5,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell schedule II controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

Devin Isaiah Brimmer, 19 Department of Corrections

*Will be served arrest warrants on a later date.

Two counts sell and deliver marijuana and one count each of felony possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and felony conspiracy to sell and deliver marijuana.

Denise Jo Bychowski, 49, Morehead City

Bond: $50,000 secured

Six counts of maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance, three counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, manufacture marijuana, sell marijuana, deliver marijuana, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell schedule II controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance.

John Lanier Chapman, 28 Department of Corrections

*Will be served arrest warrants on a later date.

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule

III controlled substance, sell schedule III controlled substance, deliver schedule III

controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit

controlled substance and sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

Adam Bryce Cook, 33 Department of Corrections

*Will be served arrest warrants on a later date.

Three counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver

methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine and maintaining a

vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance.

Savannah Paige Fletcher, 24, Beaufort

Bond: $1.5 million secured

Three counts trafficking, opium or heroin, two counts each of simple possession of a

schedule II controlled substance and one count each possession of methamphetamine,

possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce, possession of

marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cassie Jean Flowers, 28, Atlantic Beach

Bond: $175,000 secured

Four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver

methamphetamine, three counts of sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine,

maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance and one count each of

possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled

substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV

controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a marijuana.

James Anthony Forbes, 34, Morehead City

Bond: $5,000 secured

One count each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine, sell

cocaine and deliver cocaine.

William David Haigh, 37, Hubert

Bond: $700,000 secured

Two counts trafficking cocaine and one count each of possession with the intent to

manufacture, sell and deliver heroin, possession with the intent to sell and deliver

cocaine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine,

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled

substance, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana, sell cocaine, maintaining

a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance, felony flee and elude arrest with motor vehicle,

assault with a deadly weapon on a government official and driving while license revoked.

Derek Christopher Hines, 64, Havelock

Bond: $3 million secured

Six counts trafficking, opium or heroin, and one count each of possession with the intent

to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, manufacture a

schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a

controlled substance.

Solomon Jones, Jr., 62, Maysville

Bond: $750,000 unsecured

Four counts trafficking, opium or heroin, and one count of maintaining a vehicle for the

use or sale of a controlled substance.

David Eugene Lewis, 44, Newport

Bond: $10,000 secured

Two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed gun,

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine,

possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and

deliver cocaine, felony possession of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale

of a controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance.

Danny Ray Mathis, 54, Newport

Bond: $65,000 secured

Three counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver

methamphetamine, sell methamphetamine, deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a

dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance and two counts of manufacturing

methamphetamine.

Courtney Jeanne Medler, 26, Newport

Bond: $250,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I

controlled substance, manufacture schedule I controlled substance, sell schedule I

controlled substance, deliver schedule I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for

the use or sale of a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and

deliver heroin, sell heroin, deliver heroin, sell or deliver counterfeit controlled substance

and one count each of conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with

intent to sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, create counterfeit controlled substance and

conspiracy to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Tara Jones Minks, 29, Morehead City

Bond: $10,000 secured

One count of conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin.

Edward Earl Montague, Jr., 24, Newport

Bond: $550,000 secured

Two counts each of trafficking, opium or heroin, simple possession of a schedule II

controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of felony

probation violation and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.

Ronald Earl Montford, Jr., 26 Department of Corrections

*Will be served arrest warrants on a later date.

Two counts sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and one count each

possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule I controlled

substance, sell schedule I controlled substance, deliver schedule I controlled substance,

conspiracy to sell or deliver a schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to

sell and deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and create a counterfeit controlled

substance.

Donald Francis Reid, Jr., 38, Morehead City

Bond: $50,000 secured

Eight counts sell and deliver cocaine, three counts of possession with the intent to

manufacture, sell and deliver heroin and one count each possession with the intent to

manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of heroin

and possession of marijuana up to 1/2 ounce.

Roy William Tabb, III, 66, Indian Beach

Bond: $2 million secured

Four counts trafficking, opium or heroin and one count each of possession with the intent

to manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, sell schedule II

controlled substance, deliver schedule II controlled substance and conspiracy to sell or

deliver a schedule II controlled substance.

Drayson Lake Walker, 21, Newport

Bond: $20,000 secured

Two counts each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine,

sell cocaine, deliver cocaine and one count each of possession with the intent to

manufacture, sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, sell schedule IV

controlled substance and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance.

David Charles Ward, 53, Newport

Bond: $10,000 secured

One count each of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver marijuana,

maintaining a dwelling for the use or sale of a controlled substance and possession of

drug paraphernalia.