Tyrrell County man arrested on cocaine charges

WNCT Staff Published:

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — A Columbia man has been arrested on cocaine charges.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marcus O. Forehand 49, of Columbia for felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

Deputies seized five bags of crack cocaine, four bags of powder cocaine and three grams of marijuana.

Forehand was also arrested for failure to appear on a child support charge in Pasquotank County.

Forehand was placed in the Dare County Detention Center on a 1,000 cash bond for failure to appear and a 5,000 secured bond for the drug charges.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s