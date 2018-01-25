Schools taking precautions to prevent spread of flu

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – This season the flu is hitting hard with every state in the US except Hawaii reporting widespread activity.

This is prompting schools to take extra steps to make sure it isn’t spread.

This year we are seeing a trend of younger people being affected by this strand.

This is prompting schools to take the time to clean and disinfect everything.

At Beaufort County Schools, the district has already seen multiple cases of the flu from their elementary schools to the high school.

Custodians are wiping down every desk, door knob, and common space due to how contagious the flu is.

School officials are warning parents if they’re kids are showing even the smallest sign of the flu not to send them to school.

“If I got a kid that has a 100 point whatever, I’m going to send them home,” said Cindy Edwards, Lead Nurse at Beaufort County Schools. “Something is perking, they don’t need to be in school they’re not going to be able to learn, they’re not feeling well, plus they’re infecting everybody else.”

The school recently invested in two high tech, high powered disinfectant cleaners.

Edwards says these 360 degree cleaners will help stop the spread of any contagious illness faster and harder than any traditional method.