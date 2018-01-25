Program aboard Camp Lejeune collecting hundreds of units of blood for armed services

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–With our nation facing a national blood shortage, it is now more important than ever to donate if you can; especially aboard military installations.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune is collecting hundreds of units weekly that are used across the world.

The Armed Services Blood Program aboard base holds between three to five blood drives each week as part of its goal to be ready. It’s blood from the military for the military.

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune stores on average about 500 units of blood per month.

“We actually send weekly to the troops that are overseas,” Wendy Binder, Armed Services Blood Program spokesperson, said. “We supply the hospital ships and we service for contingency operations. Basically, anywhere in the world that there are active duty troops, there’s blood in that region for them.”

Binder says it’s the easiest thing you can do to save a life, and that idea is echoed by those who donate.

It’s all part of an overall readiness mission valued in the Marine Corps.

“We definitely try to stick together and make sure everyone is helping one another,” HN Chance Sargent, corpsman, said. “We do need more donors at this time. Especially right now with the way things are going, we definitely need a lot of donations.”

There are 20 donor centers total, 17 of those are inside the U.S.

The process is relatively easy and takes between 25 to 30 minutes. As long as you have access to the base you can donate blood through the Armed Services Blood Program.

The program is also asking for platelet donations. That process takes a little longer between 60 to 90 minutes so it can be hard to find donors. But platelets are needed to help with healing and clotting.

If you would like to help by donating platelets you’ll need to make an appointment. Just call 910-450-3458 to set one up. You can find out more about the Armed Services Blood Program by clicking here.