Portion of 14th St. closed through Saturday for repaving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- The N.C. DOT will close 14th St. between Berkely Rd. and Rock Springs Rd. to repave the road.
The closure starts Thursday at 8:30 a.m. and runs through Saturday at 5:00 p.m.
Detours are set up.
