Pitt Community College takes input in search for president

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The search for a new president of Pitt Community College is underway.

On Thursday, a forum was held to hear the public’s opinion on who should take the seat.

Pitt Community College is the sixth largest in the state.

Current president Dr. Dennis Massey has been with the school since 2003.

In September, he announced he would be stepping away from his role.

The forum was one of many designed to take the input of students and people from the area.

Dr. Peter Kragel is a member of PCC’s Board of Trustees.

Kragel said it’s crucial to take in everyone’s opinion.

“We value their contributions, we want to get a president in who also is going to value their contributions,” said Kragel. “Affect a very smooth transition and keep the very wonderful programs and growth and positive impact on the community moving forward.”

The college is using a third party recruitment agency in the national search.

The search is in the beginning stages.

Several people brought up the desire to continue the vision of President Massey.

Since his installation, the number of students in PCC programs has nearly doubled to 23,000.

PCC is hoping to make a decision by May.