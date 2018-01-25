Update: Police make arrest in connection to off-campus armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Greenville Police with assistance from ECU PD officers, took the suspect into custody around 1:55 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

-Previous Story-

ECU Officers along with the Greenville Police Department are investigating an off-campus armed robbery.

Police say they received a call around 12:25 Thursday morning of an armed robbery at the Sheetz on E. 10th St. and Charles Blvd.

The suspect is described as a white male armed with a knife.

He’s in his 30s with a beard and is wearing a black hoodie, black shorts and black sneakers.

He was last seen running south toward the E. 14th St. area.

Around 1:00 a.m., an ECU alert was sent out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police at 252-329-4315. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777 or you can use LiveSafe tips to anonymously report information.