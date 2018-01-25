Building in Onslow Co. to consolidate health, economic services

By Published: Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Adult Medicaid recipients in Onslow County have a new place to go for their health services.

The Onslow County Consolidated Human Services building will soon house everything Onslow County residents need, including Medicaid, social and transportation services.

Onslow County Social Services director Heidi Bower said everything being in one place will make it easier.

“For Onslow County residents, you’re looking at kind of a one-stop shop,” Bower said. “They can come here for their medical needs; they can come here for the economic services needs.”

Other services, like family and children’s Medicaid, are expected to be moved into the building in March.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s