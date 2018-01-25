Building in Onslow Co. to consolidate health, economic services

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Adult Medicaid recipients in Onslow County have a new place to go for their health services.

The Onslow County Consolidated Human Services building will soon house everything Onslow County residents need, including Medicaid, social and transportation services.

Onslow County Social Services director Heidi Bower said everything being in one place will make it easier.

“For Onslow County residents, you’re looking at kind of a one-stop shop,” Bower said. “They can come here for their medical needs; they can come here for the economic services needs.”

Other services, like family and children’s Medicaid, are expected to be moved into the building in March.