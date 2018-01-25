Greenville man arrested in 3-month-long heroin investigation

WNCT Staff Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man police said was selling heroin was arrested Tuesday after a three-month-long investigation by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force.

Richard Timothy Mabry, 43, of Greenville is facing four counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, three counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested during a traffic stop.

As part of their investigation, detectives seized numerous dosage units of heroin already packaged for sale, bulk heroin, as well as $1,100 in cash and items of drug paraphernalia.

Additional arrests are forthcoming, police said.

Police said this it the third ongoing investigation involving Mabry by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force.

He was arrested in August of 2016 and was out on bond awaiting trial for a case in which he faces a Level III Heroin Trafficking Charge, the highest level in the state of North Carolina.

He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the Greenville Police Department, Winterville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and East Carolina University Police Department.

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s