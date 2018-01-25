Greenville man arrested in 3-month-long heroin investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man police said was selling heroin was arrested Tuesday after a three-month-long investigation by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force.

Richard Timothy Mabry, 43, of Greenville is facing four counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, three counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested during a traffic stop.

As part of their investigation, detectives seized numerous dosage units of heroin already packaged for sale, bulk heroin, as well as $1,100 in cash and items of drug paraphernalia.

Additional arrests are forthcoming, police said.

Police said this it the third ongoing investigation involving Mabry by the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force.

He was arrested in August of 2016 and was out on bond awaiting trial for a case in which he faces a Level III Heroin Trafficking Charge, the highest level in the state of North Carolina.

He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.

The Greenville Regional Drug Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from the Greenville Police Department, Winterville Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration and East Carolina University Police Department.