Flu causes increased wait times at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT)–The influx of flu patients in our state is causing excessively long wait times at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Doctors there are urging you to self-treat at home if possible.

You can do that by taking over-the-counter fever reducers, getting plenty of rest, covering coughs, washing your hands, drinking plenty of fluids, and staying away from others as much as possible.

“If this is your first day of symptoms and you don’t feel quite well but you don’t feel really truly sick, drink fluids, get rest and use over the counter medicines like Tylenol and Motrin to help out with your symptoms,” Dr. Joseph Kotora, EMS medical director, said.

But if you have a high-risk condition, you’ll still need to see a doctor.

“If you have diabetes, if you have heart disease, liver problems, or organ transplants, those are the patients that really tend to do poorly with the flu and are at the highest risk of death,” Dr. Kotora said.

Pregnant women, those over 65 years old, and children under five years old also face a higher risk.

If you decide to self-treat, doctors remind you to stay at home for at least 24 hours after your fever subsides without medication to prevent spreading the illness to others.

If you do fall under the HIGH-RISK category and must seek emergency room treatment, NMCCL strongly recommends you do not bring children with you to the ED (unless the child is the patient) so as not to risk your child contracting the flu from ill patients.

For more information on how to prevent the flu and when to seek ED treatment, visit the CDC website.

