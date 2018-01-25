First Alert Forecast: Sunny, cool and breezy

Published: Updated:

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide a more typical January weather pattern. Click on the video for complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear and it is cool, in the lower to mid 30s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph with a gust at times, thus making it feel like it’s in the upper 20s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 50. It will be breezy, with northwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night ahead with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds are calm to light under clear skies.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50’s. Lows in the 30’s.

 

Greenville, NC Hourly Forecast

6am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
7am
Thu
31° F
precip:
0%
8am
Thu
32° F
precip:
0%
9am
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Thu
42° F
precip:
0%
11am
Thu
44° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Thu
47° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Thu
48° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Thu
46° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Thu
41° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Thu
39° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Thu
38° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Thu
36° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Thu
35° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Thu
33° F
precip:
0%
12am
Fri
32° F
precip:
0%
1am
Fri
31° F
precip:
0%
2am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
3am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
4am
Fri
30° F
precip:
0%
5am
Fri
29° F
precip:
10%
6am
Fri
29° F
precip:
10%
7am
Fri
29° F
precip:
10%
8am
Fri
31° F
precip:
0%
9am
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
10am
Fri
44° F
precip:
0%
11am
Fri
48° F
precip:
0%
12pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
1pm
Fri
53° F
precip:
0%
2pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
3pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
4pm
Fri
54° F
precip:
0%
5pm
Fri
51° F
precip:
0%
6pm
Fri
46° F
precip:
0%
7pm
Fri
42° F
precip:
0%
8pm
Fri
40° F
precip:
0%
9pm
Fri
39° F
precip:
0%
10pm
Fri
38° F
precip:
0%
11pm
Fri
37° F
precip:
0%
12am
Sat
36° F
precip:
0%
1am
Sat
35° F
precip:
10%
2am
Sat
35° F
precip:
10%
3am
Sat
35° F
precip:
10%
4am
Sat
35° F
precip:
10%
5am
Sat
36° F
precip:
10%
