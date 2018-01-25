First Alert Forecast: Sunny, cool and breezy

SUMMARY: A high pressure system will provide a more typical January weather pattern. Click on the video for complete details.

THIS MORNING: Skies are clear and it is cool, in the lower to mid 30s. Winds are out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph with a gust at times, thus making it feel like it’s in the upper 20s.

THIS AFTERNOON: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs near 50. It will be breezy, with northwesterly winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Another chilly night ahead with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds are calm to light under clear skies.

FRIDAY: Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50’s. Lows in the 30’s.

