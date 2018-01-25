Craven Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of deputy impersonation phone scam

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — If you get a call from a Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputy claiming you’ve done something wrong and demanding money, be cautious; it’s a scam.

The scam artist is using the names of current deputies at the Craven County Sheriff’s Office in order to make his calls more believable.

When you pick up, the caller will claim some type of civil process has occurred and say you need to pay a fine to avoid being arrested for failure to appear.

The caller will then direct you to go to the pharmacy, purchase a Green Dot prepaid card, add money onto it and then read off the numbers so he can take the money for his own use.

“The Sheriff’s Office would never call and tell you you’ve missed court and that you need to pay a fine in order not to get arrested,” said Sgt. Michael Sawyer with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. “We just don’t do that. So if they receive those calls, they should ignore them.”

A dozen people called the Sheriff’s Office Wednesday complaining about the scam.

Sawyer said the caller is asking for a Green Card to make it seem less invasive but is still getting away with your money if you follow through.

If you get a call like this, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking you call their office immediately.

You can reach them at (252) 636-6620 or (252) 633-2357.