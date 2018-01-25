Beaufort kids participate in remembrance of Challenger pilot

By Published: Updated:

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Elementary school students spent part of their day Thursday honoring Beaufort native Michael J. Smith, the pilot of the Challenger who lost his life on January 28, 1986.

Sunday marks 31 years since the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

Beaufort Elementary School devotes at least a week each year to teaching their students about the Challenger explosion and how it connects to their community.

They also make a special trip out to the Beaufort waterfront to honor Smith’s life, where they lay a flag at his grave site and take time for a moment of silence.

“I will never forget that knock on the door and what it sounded like when we were brought the news,” said Ava Bryant, Beaufort County Boys & Girls Club director.

Beaufort Elementary School also has a museum on campus devoted to the Challenger and to Smith.

It’s just one way they make sure their students learn about the Challenger disaster and the impact it had on their town.

For the kids, the memorial is a way to remember something that they weren’t alive to see.

“I think it’s cool that we have a hero from our town that risked his life to do something,” said Hudson Taylor, an 11-year-old student.

Beaufort Elementary devotes at least one week each year to learning about Smith and the Challenger

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s