Beaufort kids participate in remembrance of Challenger pilot

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Elementary school students spent part of their day Thursday honoring Beaufort native Michael J. Smith, the pilot of the Challenger who lost his life on January 28, 1986.

Sunday marks 31 years since the Challenger space shuttle disaster.

Beaufort Elementary School devotes at least a week each year to teaching their students about the Challenger explosion and how it connects to their community.

They also make a special trip out to the Beaufort waterfront to honor Smith’s life, where they lay a flag at his grave site and take time for a moment of silence.

“I will never forget that knock on the door and what it sounded like when we were brought the news,” said Ava Bryant, Beaufort County Boys & Girls Club director.

Beaufort Elementary School also has a museum on campus devoted to the Challenger and to Smith.

It’s just one way they make sure their students learn about the Challenger disaster and the impact it had on their town.

For the kids, the memorial is a way to remember something that they weren’t alive to see.

“I think it’s cool that we have a hero from our town that risked his life to do something,” said Hudson Taylor, an 11-year-old student.

